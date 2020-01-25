Attendance can bring great dividends, as the late Nelson Mandela proved almost three decades ago and indeed, Davos proved very useful for our current president Cyril Ramaphosa when it came to keeping international investor trust intact in the immediate aftermath of state capture.
But Davos can also prove to be duplicitous, affording attendees an inflated sense of their self-worth. This year it appears that it was Patrice Motsepe’s turn to fall into that trap.
One of South Africa’s favoured sons, Motsepe has amassed vast wealth, which he has been generous in reinvesting for greater needs through his foundation’s charity projects and even buying up local sports teams.
This week though he grossly overstepped the mark, telling US president Donald Trump that Africa loved America and by inference the president of the US and that it wished him every success.