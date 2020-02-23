“South Africa is debating an amendment to permit the expropriation of private property without compensation,” he told a UN Economic Commission session. Pompeo said he was cool with a country that respected property rights, made regulations to encourage investment, promoted the participation of women and protected the rights of its people.
Not quite the reasons why he picked Ethiopia, Senegal and Angola before heading out to Saudi Arabia; but who would take South Africa seriously?
President Cyril Ramaphosa waited more than 90 minutes to deliver his State of the Nation Address. The subsequent debate by the honourable members degenerated into a slinging match over who beats up or used to beat up his wife. What trivialisation of a life-threatening matter! Our politicians tap-dance around progressive policies, speaking in future imperfect tense, as if anyone ever built a reputation on what they are going to do.
Our state-owned enterprises, if not recovering from malfunction, are facing ruin. Ministers and senior politicians speak at cross-purposes on critical issues. The private sector refuses to open the economy.