A soldier patrols as a barricade is removed during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Nottingham, UK - I am an activist from Zimbabwe, I write to you as a human being observing a crisis unfolding. I am deeply appalled, shocked and hurt with the worsening situation in Zimbabwe.

The people have been protesting against inflation and unbearable hardships they have been encountering quietly.

They are fed up of being governed by this failing Zanu government.

The president himself is on a business tour at this vital moment. Vice President Chiwenga is in charge. He is previously the Army Commander General.

Everyone in the diaspora is convinced he has ordered the internet shutdown, there has been no social media all day.

This is because reports have been pouring in from Monday night that the army, police and masked men have been kidnapping, harassing, torturing civilians and intimidating them not to protest.

Pictures of dead bodies have been circulating.

As I speak, people in diaspora are afraid and panicking for their loved ones.

Please bring attention to Zimbabweans crying and begging for help, we need International intervention.

Regards

Linda Dodzo

Nottingham, UK

