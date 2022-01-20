Pakistani nationals robbed in Mpumalanga by people in SAPS, Hawks uniform

PRETORIA – Provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has “strongly” condemned an incident of house robbery which occurred at Hazyview in Sabie Flats. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on Sunday, some of the armed assailants who targeted Pakistani nationals were in police uniform, including jackets of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

PAKISTANI nationals in Mpumalanga were robbed by a large group of armed assailants wearing South African Police Service and Hawks branded uniforms. Photos: SAPS “According to the information received, 15 armed men entered the flats at about 22.45pm by damaging the gate before breaking the doors of the rooms of the Pakistani nationals with the crowbar and gained access,” Mohlala said. “Some were allegedly wearing balaclavas and police uniforms while others were allegedly wearing Hawks’ jackets.” It is also alleged that during the robbery, one suspect stabbed three victims in their backs and handcuffed them with cable ties.

"The suspects then demanded cash and ransacked their (Pakistanis) rooms whereby they took their cellphones, laptops and other valuable items and undisclosed amount of cash," Mohlala said. "Police appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact: Captain Eurence Sibuyi on 082 449 0231." Last week, police officers in Mpumalanga fatally shot three alleged armed robbers during an exchange of fire after a robbery at a supermarket where items including cigarettes, money and airtime were taken.

“According to the information, a group of suspects charged into the local supermarket at Block A, heavily armed and looted items such cigarettes, television sets, airtime as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a white Ford Bantam thereafter,” Mohlala said. The matter was reported to the police, who responded “swiftly” and immediately searched for the suspects. Mohlala said the police officers spotted the suspects driving in a white Ford Bantam which matched the description of the vehicle used to flee the scene.