Paramedics stoned while trying to reach critically ill patient in Verulam

Durban: A private ambulance service in Durban was unable to get to a critically ill patient because of the violent unrest. Gareth Naidoo, from KZN VIP, a private ambulance service in Phoenix, said they had received a call about a patient experiencing respiratory distress in the Verulam area.

“They had required oxygen or transportation to hospital. “While paramedics were en route on the R102, they were ambushed and the ambulance was stoned with bricks. They immediately made a U-turn.” He said they were uncertain the patient received any assistance.

Naidoo said the paramedics were traumatised and had been staying at home since then. “Paramedics are so fearful, we are working with a skeleton staff. We are trying our best to assist and we are even running out of oxygen. Security responses are stretched.” Naidoo said the incident had not been reported to police.