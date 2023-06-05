6 Best online casinos in South Africa

The online gambling industry is thriving in South Africa. The latest estimates have its annual gross revenue at around R35 billion, while every 10th citizen places bets or plays casino games.

These numbers grow yearly; the same can be said about the number of online casinos in South Africa. This is why minimumdepositcasinos.org has listed the best online casino sites in SA. Top Online Casino Sites in SA: Betway: Best Payout Casino

Lulabet: Best Sportsbook

Hollywoodbets: Best Mobile Casino

Betshezi: Best Comprehensive Betting

Gbets: Best Online Casino Games

YesPlay: Best Esports Betting Betway

Betway is a top choice for South African players, offering a trusted online sportsbook and casino. With a Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board license, Betway operates confidently in the South African market, delivering a secure and enjoyable betting experience. WELCOME OFFER: 100% up to R2,000 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R300

BONUS TERMS: 30x wagering WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, i-Pay, SiD, OTT voucher RATING: 4.7/5

Betway boasts regular payouts, quality games, generous bonuses, and an overall high-quality experience. Lulabet LulaBet Casino is a regulated online sports betting and casino gaming platform in South Africa. It offers a superior gaming experience to South African players with its sportsbook, new slots, and Live Dealer Casino games.

WELCOME OFFER: Deposit R50 and get 25 free spins MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R50 BONUS TERMS: Live-in play, sports wagers with 1.7 odds

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: VISA, Mastercard, EFT, CallPay,1Voucher, EasyPay RATING: 4.6/5 LulaBet Casino operates under a license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, ensuring fair gameplay and player protection.

Hollywoodbets Hollywoodbets is one of South Africa’s oldest betting operators and is licensed with multiple South African gambling boards. Initially opened as a physical sportsbook, Hollywoodbets is a notable sports betting site. Even though it’s primarily a sportsbook, it also offers a great online casino. WELCOME OFFER: No deposit bonus of R25

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R50 BONUS TERMS: Sports bets; 24 hr limit WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Debit/Credit Cards, OZOW, Zapper, Instant EFT

RATING: 4.5/5 Several regulatory bodies license Hollywoodbets, including the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Limpopo Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Gbets

Gbets, a subsidiary of Goldrush Group, is a renowned name in South Africa's gaming industry. Operating under the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board regulations, Gbets offers a diverse range of gaming options. WELCOME OFFER: R25 free bet + 100% deposit match bonus up to R1000 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R100

BONUS TERMS: Wager deposit + bonus 6x WITHDRAWAL METHODS: 1Voucher, OTT Voucher, Blu Voucher, EFT RATING: 4.5/5

While the casino does not feature online slot games, players can enjoy engaging table games and thrilling live dealer experiences. Betshezi Betshezi is a recently launched online casino and sportsbook licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Operated by SMP Gaming Ltd, Betshezi betting products cover sports betting, virtual sports, esports, table games and a live casino.

WELCOME OFFER: Deposit R100 and get a 100% First Deposit Bonus up to R2000 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R100 BONUS TERMS: Wager deposit + bonus 6x on bets with min odds of 1.90+

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: VISA, Mastercard, EFT, 1ForYou Vouchers, Bank Transfers RATING: 4.6/5 Betshezi Casino offers a diverse range of betting products, including a comprehensive sportsbook, over 1000 sports betting markets, and over 100 casino games.

YesPlay Initially launched as a lottery betting operator, YesPlay rebranded in 2016 to include sports betting and online casino games. Licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, YesPlay is the country’s leading esports and lucky numbers betting operator. WELCOME OFFER: Up to R3000 welcome bonus

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R20 BONUS TERMS: 5x on sportsbook and casino games WITHDRAWAL METHODS: Vouchers, EFT, Bank transfer

RATING: 4.4/5 The online casino is just as good as the sports betting offerings and SA players can enjoy slots, table and live dealer games with live presenters. FAQ: Online Casinos in South Africa

Are online casinos legal in South Africa? In short, they are. The laws are not entirely clear, but local regulatory bodies still manage gambling licences. The important thing is that players are not prosecuted for joining online casinos and playing with real money. How secure are the best online casinos in South Africa?