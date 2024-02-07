A BIG win for a lucky Lottoland SA punter winning R60,8 million!

History was made this week when a lucky Lottoland punter won an incredible R60 814 786.50 on the Powerball.

This is the biggest win and payout to a punter by a South African bookmaker to date. The winner from Pretoria could not believe his good fortune when he received the life-changing phone call from Lottoland’s Marketing Head Maryke Haywood and within 72 hours, the winnings were paid into his bank account. “I couldn’t believe the news! Maryke asked me if I’m sitting and then she broke the news of the R60,8 million win! I was shaking!” Lottoland has been guiding the winner throughout the winning process step by step, including providing him with independent professional investment advice from financial advisors on how to deal with this exciting new chapter in his life.

“Mr. F” is a regular client of Lottoland and has been placing his bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest lotteries since 2020. He says he loves using the Lottoland platform and is a big fan of the German Lotto in particular - he won R15 000 the previous week, yet this time round it was the Powerball that brought him this lucky win. “I usually purchase bets from the promotional SMS’s that I’m receiving from Lottoland and I don’t even think about numbers.” This time around, this one SMS brought Mr. F his good fortune! Mr F and his wife’s dream has always been to travel to Lapland to see the Northern Lights, and so this is definitely a trip that they will pursue! “We are also going to do a lot more camping, as this is one of our favourite things to do!’ he says. “We are delighted to have such a big win early in 2024”, says Maryke Haywood, Marketing Head of Lottoland South Africa. “Our dream is still to get a 9-figure win (over a billion rand) for a lucky South African, to make history of the biggest win ever in South Africa again!”

Watch the video below to find out more: Online betting is possible with Lottoland anywhere and at any time, using a smartphone, tablet or desktop device. Many South Africans use Lottoland South Africa daily to place their fixed-odds bets on more than 30 international lotteries.

These include some of the lotteries that have had the largest prize payouts in history, also known as the “Big 3”: the US Powerball, the EuroMillions and the US MegaMillions. In fact. just last year one lucky South African lady won R12 million on the MegaMillions by only matching 5 numbers! Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board. Lottoland is recognized around the globe, with an international head office based in Gibraltar. More than 18.5 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Punters can have peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed in line with Lottoland’s Terms and Conditions and the official pay-out tables published by each individual operator for every single event.

Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the punter’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. HERE IS HOW IT WORKS Known as fixed odds betting, lottoland.co.za gives players the opportunity to place their bets on the outcome of a specific international lottery. You pick numbers that you think will be drawn in your lottery of choice, and if your lucky numbers are correct, Lottoland will put you in the same economic position as if you were in that specific country partaking in that lottery draw, as per the Terms and Conditions. Lottoland South Africa is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and payouts are guaranteed. Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW DO YOU PLACE YOUR BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA