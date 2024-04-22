A chance to WIN BIG in the American lotteries with Lottoland SA

Everything is big in America, including two of the world’s largest lotteries! The US MegaMillions has had some of the world's biggest payouts ever and holds the record for the biggest single lottery win in history. Right now, the equivalent of R3,9 billion can be won in the US MegaMillions, ahead of the US Powerball, which is also considered one of the ‘big three’ in international lotteries. The US Powerball has had three of the top five lottery payouts in the world of all time, with the current prize money standing at R2,2 billion.

The good news for South Africans is that you don’t have to be in America to be part of the MegaMillions and Powerball action as you stand a chance to win by using the Lottoland SA platform for fixed-odds betting. Log onto Lottoland SA using your smartphone, tablet or computer wherever you are, and place your bet online on the outcome of these two gigantic draws, or any of more than 30 other international lotteries. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 with draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 5am SA time. US Powerball bets start at R55, and the draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning at 5am SA time. But, if you are a little cash-strapped and pay-day is still far in the distance, there is an option exclusively on Lottoland SA to place smaller Mini-bets on MegaMillions or Powerball. For the price of only a few Rands, successful Mini-bets will pay out 10% of the total prize money, which can still amount to hundreds of millions of Rands!

This means that a R7,50 bet placed on the outcome of the MegaMillions, could currently win you an incredible R390 million; and a R10 bet on the outcome of the Powerball could let you walk away with R220 million! If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board. Lottoland is recognized around the globe, with an international head office based in Gibraltar. More than 18.5 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Punters can have peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed in line with Lottoland’s Terms and Conditions and the official payout tables published by each individual operator for every single event. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the punter’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. The stakes are high, and you simply can’t afford not to try your luck, even on a Mini-bet!

HERE IS HOW IT WORKS 1. Known as fixed odds betting, lottoland.co.za gives players the opportunity to place their bets on the outcome of a specific international lottery. 2. You pick numbers that you think will be drawn in your lottery of choice, and if your lucky numbers are correct, Lottoland will put you in the same economic position as if you were in that specific country partaking in that lottery draw, as per the Terms and Conditions.

3. Lottoland South Africa is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and payouts are guaranteed. 4. Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW DO YOU PLACE YOUR BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA

1. Go to lottoland.co.za 2. To register you need to be 18 years or older. It will take less than 2 minutes to register on the Lottoland site with your SA ID or passport number. 3. After you have registered successfully, choose the lottery you want to bet on.

4. There are 5 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan /1Voucher / SID EFT. 5. Direct deposits are also possible, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in your Lottoland account. 6. If your numbers match and you are a winner, log in and choose the My Account/Payout option, and click on – Add account details. Complete your bank account details.