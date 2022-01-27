A major win over Christmas for a South African on Lottoland!

Christmas was an extra special time for a lucky South African who won R1.4 million with Lottoland SA in the Spanish Christmas lottery El Gordo on the 22nd of December. Known as the oldest and the biggest lottery in the world, the El Gordo draw takes place only once a year. The South African winner, Mr G.M, was a tier 1 winner, having won a 1/100 share with the lotto ticket that cost him only R80. Mr G.M placed his winning bet online, here in South Africa. He says: ‘It was a fantastic experience! When my ticket won, I was notified by email immediately after the draw took place in Madrid. Everyone at Lottoland SA was very friendly and helpful, and the process was so easy that it was almost too good to be true! After submitting a couple of documents to verify my identity and bank details, the winnings were paid directly into my South African bank account. That’s when my wife and I realized that it was 100% true and became really excited!

I can just say that I received world-class service from Lottoland SA and I will continue using the platform to bet on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest and most famous lotteries. It is very easy to use the Lottoland SA platform and I highly recommend it. The service is amazing and the opportunities to participate internationally are definitely not found anywhere else.’ Lottoland SA offers a choice of more than 30 international lotteries, including what is known as the Big 3 - lotteries that have had the largest payouts in history. America’s super-lottery the MegaMillions currently stands at an incredible R6.4 billion, providing Lottoland clients the opportunity to dream really big. In the US Powerball payout, R1.2 billion is currently up for grabs, and R837 million in the EuroMillions, one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws. Maryke Haywood, the marketing manager of Lottoland SA says they are thrilled with Mr X’s El Gordo win, and are now eagerly awaiting the next big win for South Africa. ‘We have our eyes set on breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest online gambling win in history. In 2018, a cleaner in Germany, known only as ‘Christina’, set that world record when she used Lottoland to win 90 million Euro in the Eurojackpot draw. It’s now time to kick start the new year and bring that world record home to South Africa!’

More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Will you be South Africa’s next big Lottoland winner?

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

• You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

• Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za

• Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT