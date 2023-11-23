African Excellence on display as Hisense wows AGOA 2023 Summit

The recently concluded 20th US-sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (AGOA Forum) was a resounding success, uniting nations, industries, and leaders with a shared vision of transforming Africa's economic landscape. This year's event had a special star - Hisense, the Proudly South African company leaving an indelible mark on the continent.

Building in Africa for Africa: Hisense's Impact Beyond Borders The heartbeat of this year's AGOA Forum was the 'Made in Africa Exhibition,' where regional value chains took centre stage. Hisense, a global leader in technology, exemplified the very essence of "Built in Africa for Africa". Their products aren't just appreciated by South African consumers; they are cherished by countries such as Tanzania, Zambia, and Botswana, where Hisense plays a significant role in enhancing local economies. At the core of Hisense's commitment to Africa is their Atlantis factory, a powerhouse of innovation producing thousands of high-quality products tailored to African needs. Complementing this, Hisense's Cape Town warehouse plays a pivotal role in ensuring that these exceptional products are readily available to African countries, streamlining their reach and impact. A Showcase of Excellence: Hisense's Innovations 100L9H, U7K, U8K, U7H: Hisense's range of Laser TV's and televisions sets new standards for picture quality, sound, and immersion, making every viewing experience truly exceptional.

H750FSB-IDS: Redefining refrigeration, this smart fridge isn't just a cooling unit; it's an integral part of modern homes, enhancing convenience and energy efficiency. H670SDK-WD: Inspired by art, this refrigerator offers exceptional performance while adding colour and vibrancy to any kitchen. U5120G: Elevating the audio experience, the Hisense soundbar delivers crystal-clear sound and takes home entertainment to new heights.