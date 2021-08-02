ANC says the origins of Covid-19 should not be politicized

South Africa's governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said that while they support the scientific investigations into the origins of Covid-19, they must not be politicized.

Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the International Relations Sub-Committee in the ANC National Executive Council, expressed concern over the "politicization" of the inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

"Research into the origins of the virus is important from a scientific and global health policy perspective and it should not be used as a smoke-screen for geopolitical contestation that has nothing to do with ending the pandemic or understanding how to prevent future pandemics," said Zulu.

Zulu said Covid-19 has killed many people and resulted in vaccine nationalism by high-income countries. She urged countries to rebuild solidarity "as this is the only way to effectively combat the spread and destruction of the virus." Enditem