Bake, Roast, and Broil: Uncover Tempting Deals in Our Oven Sale – Elevate Your Culinary Experience

If you're in the market for a new oven, you're likely curious about which model might work best in your home. Should you purchase a regular oven, a convection oven or a convection microwave?

The vast majority of ovens today are convection ovens, which means they include a fan that distributes the hot air evenly. Oven cleaning is a tedious and unappreciated chore, so if you're short on time and energy, go with a pyrolytic oven, which cleans itself. Shop Lets look at some guidelines when buying a new oven. Types of ovens There are a variety of ovens to choose from depending on your kitchen layout and your personal preferences. You have three choices:

Built-in oven that is integrated into a cupboard. It is either underneath a worktop or at eye level in a wall.

Built-in oven with hob controls, control both your oven and hob from the same control panel.

Freestanding oven or cooker which are two appliances in one. Dimensions Basically, there are four over sizes and you need to measure your cut out to decide which one to buy. Standard oven size is 60 x 60cm

Compact oven size is 60 x 45cm

XL oven size is 90 x 48cm

XXL size is 90 x 60cm Convection oven The Shop Scanner website offers a wide range of ovens for sale, from different brands and for all budgets. Convection ovens use a fan for uniform heating, which results in more evenly cooked dishes. These ovens are versatile, offering a convection function, as well as conventional heat (without a fan), bottom heating, and grill functions. Convection microwave Any convection oven that also has a microwave function is called a convection microwave oven. No need to buy a second microwave when you have this handy gadget that can cook and heat meals at the same time. To expedite cooking, you can also use the microwave. A convection microwave is effective, compact, and hassle-free.

Self-cleaning oven The feature of pyrolytic ovens, or self-cleaning ovens, is a cleaning program that employs high temperatures to remove any food or grease residue that may have accumulated inside. No harsh chemicals are required. You simply wipe away the remaining ash after the program is over. In place of pyrolytic self-cleaning, many ovens use hydrolysis water cleaning or a layer that absorbs grease. Energy efficient The amount of energy an oven uses depends on the model, the settings and temperatures and the time of day you use it. Most modern ovens consume around 2.4 kWh per hour on medium to high heat. The most energy efficient ovens use convection heat. There is always the gas oven option aswell. Modern Features to enjoy Cooking and baking have never been easier than with today's state-of-the-art ovens. Some features include: