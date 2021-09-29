Bet on Lottoland and stand a chance to win R8.2 billion!

Did you know that the US Powerball is responsible for three of the top five lottery payouts of all time, each in excess of half a billion dollars? Currently, the US Powerball is standing at the equivalent of a jaw-dropping R8.2 BILLION, just waiting to be won… The good news for South Africans is that we now have the opportunity to win some of the biggest payouts in the world by using the Lottoland SA platform for fixed odds betting. You can therefore log onto Lottoland SA using your smartphone or computer wherever you are, and place your bet online on the outcome of the US Powerball draw, as well as more than 30 other international lotteries.

What’s more, US Powerball draws take place three times a week, so the more often you place your bet, the better your chances of winning big cash prizes. If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA. When you have won big Lottoland will be there to support you and help process your winnings quickly and seamlessly, which are paid into your nominated South African bank account. More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland and locally Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Watch to find out more:

Lottoland SA is offering bets on the outcome of the US Powerball, starting at R55 with draws taking place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 5am SA time. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA