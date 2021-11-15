Big 3 betting on Lottoland now available for non-nationals too

Lottoland SA has announced the exciting news that non-nationals may now also open an account to place fixed-odds bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest lotteries. These include the Big 3: the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions, which have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history. Previously you needed a South African ID number to bet, but now Lottoland South Africa makes provision for anyone living in South Africa to use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of the draw results 24/7, from your smart device or desktop computer.

The advantage of online fixed-odds betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You don’t have to worry about queueing to buy a ticket or losing your ticket, as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA with your results. Lottoland South Africa loves sports too and recently introduced Sportland, a new sportsbook product that allows you to back your team, or an individual sportsman or woman, via www.lottoland.co.za. Sportland offers online betting on the outcome of a variety of exciting sports matches locally and internationally. Players have the opportunity to place bets and win on matches that range from rugby, cricket and soccer, to golf, motorsport, boxing, tennis and MMA fighting. More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, with its head office based in Cape Town.

Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

• You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

• Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za

• Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT