Brand South Africa announces more winning schools as part of their 2020 online challenge

During 2020, Brand South Africa launched its “Play Your Part” online challenge for schools across the country to show how they were making a positive difference in their communities. Aimed at grade 11 and 12 learners, schools were challenged to enter by sharing pictures and videos of themselves making a positive difference in their communities and tagging @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart using the hashtags #GetInvolved #PayYourPart . The winning schools each won a prize to the value of R50,000. In Gauteng, the winning school was Stanza Bopape Secondary School based in Mameloadi East; in Free State, it was Moemedi High School in Bloemfontein and in the Northern Cape, the winning school was Roodepan High School in Kimberley.

“2020 was an unprecedented year on so many levels,” says Sithembile Ntombela – Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, “but what we were reminded of is how we can all make a difference, even if we are not physically together.”

Ntombela continues, “We want to commend all the schools that took part in this challenge for reminding us of the power of ubuntu and how, even in the most challenging of circumstances, we can still make a difference in the lives of those around us. This is what the ‘Play Your Part’ programme is all about.”

