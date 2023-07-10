Calling corporates to celebrate ONE DAY. ONE GOAL. ONE LOVE on Mandela Day

Ladles of Love, the Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty, invites corporates to participate in a challenge that pits the will and wits of companies against each other in the most exceptional rivalry – where the underprivileged win. In the weeks leading up to Mandela Day, 18 July 2023, Ladles of Love will cheer-lead all corporate challengers and recipients on our digital and social media platforms, giving participating companies a platform to showcase their teams through a team picture and some inspirational words advocating for impactful CSR activities and the importance of dedicating time for the greater good.

The coveted prize for this Mandela Day challenge is an amazing 'team build' experience at Ladles of Love Warehouse, hosted by the esteemed Danny Diliberto. The company that successfully challenges the highest number of companies to purchase 67-minute volunteering tickets for their employees will be rewarded with this extraordinary team-building opportunity, fostering team spirit and unforgettable moments of camaraderie and philanthropy. The team has come up with exciting volunteer activation stations, which includes, a sandwich making station, collate a book station, craft an edu-toy, plant edible garden and fill jars of hope.

The corporate challenge runs until 18 July, giving companies the next three weeks to motivate their employees, inspire their networks, and maximise their important and valued contribution. "Mentholatum SA is passionate about making a difference in our communities and are proud to be a part of the One Day, One Goal, One Love campaign. We challenge other corporates to join us in giving back this Mandela Day. Together, let's harness the power of collective action to create positive change and uplift those in need!”, shares Andrew Lawlor – Managing Director, Mentholatum.

Ubuntu prevails in a potential World Record In the spirit of ubuntu, Ladles of Love is reaching out to corporates with big hearts and powerful connections, inviting them to help set an Ubuntu World Record for the "Highest number of Volunteers making items that nourish, nurture, and grow children at Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centres in impoverished communities in 67 minutes." In just 67 minutes, compassionate corporate volunteers can collectively make a massive impact on the lives of children in need. In memory of the globally-recognised late South African President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, we too can make a difference – and here’s where your kindness will shine brightest: