Celebrating your right to be a lefty!

Over the past 40 years, August 13 has been celebrated as Left-Handers Day. Accounting for roughly 12% of the human population, left-handed people have dealt with their fair share of daily struggles. If life wasn’t challenging enough as it is, lefties have had to deal with tables that aren’t left hand-friendly, the eternal right-elbow war and let’s not forget how torturous scissors can be. Now whether you’re a southpaw or a right-handed fella, here’s some insight into the daily trials and tribulations of being left-handed.

The struggle is real While it may not seem like a struggle to a right-hand person, there are many things lefties struggle with daily. And while these may be everyday activities for the average right-hand user, our fellow southpaws have had to adapt to living in a ‘right-hand world’. Scissors

Desks

Spiral notebooks Left-handed scissors

Left-handed notebook I bet you didn’t know While 12% of the population seems minuscule, if you think about it, that small percentage accounts for over 750 million people. From that 750 million, we bet you didn’t know these celebrities were fellow lefties.