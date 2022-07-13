China ready to work with the world to build fairer, more open cyberspace

China stands ready to work with the international community to build a cyberspace that is fairer and more equitable, more open and inclusive, safer and more stable, and more vibrant, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

President Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference (WIC) for the inauguration of the international organization.

The establishment of the organization is an important move echoing the informatization trend of the times, and it will deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, he said.

He called on the WIC to promote dialogue, exchanges and practical cooperation and contribute to global internet development and governance.