Could you be the next winner of Sasol New Signatures Art Competition?

Entries are now officially open and the search has begun for South Africa’s new artistic talent in the annual Sasol New Signatures Art Competition 2024. For 34 years, the competition has served as a symbol for unrestricted creativity and artistic exploration in the country's visual arts community. The theme for Sasol New Signatures 2024 campaign is Articulate, celebrating the universal human desire for self-expression and connection. It showcases how art can transcend barriers of language, culture, time, and background, allowing emerging artists to express their true selves and connect with others in infinite ways.

Runner up 2017 - Sthenjwa Luthuli. Image: Supplied “An exciting development for 2024 is the addition of a new collection point in Potchefstroom. This will give emerging artists from the greater North West Province region an avenue to showcase their talent, and underscores the competition’s commitment to developing and celebrating the visual arts in all parts of the country” said Pfunzo Sidogi, Chairperson of Sasol New Signatures. We are searching for South Africa’s newest artistic talent and this competition provides a platform for artists to express themselves freely and fearlessly and connect with others in infinite ways. It's a celebration of individuality and artistic expression, showing the power of art to connect us. We invite artists to submit artworks crafted using unique styles and unconventional techniques that defy traditional boundaries and expectations. Sasol New Signatures is renowned for its support and development of South Africa's contemporary art scene, along with its role in boosting exposure for emerging South African artists. The competition welcomes entries from all South African artists over 18 years old who have not yet had a solo exhibition. Artists who have had a solo exhibition for academic purposes (such as a Master’s degree exhibition) are also eligible to enter. Entries are accepted in various artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, video art, and installations.

"As the key sponsor of this prestigious South African competition alongside the Association of Arts Pretoria, Sasol takes great pride in supporting emerging artists. It aligns with our values of supporting local talent and promoting creativity in our greater community. Sasol New Signatures has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many South African artists both locally and internationally since 1989. While winning is the ultimate goal, being selected as a finalist marks a significant milestone for any artist, and Sasol is thrilled to be part of this journey for many South African artists," added Sasol spokesperson Nozipho Mbatha, Senior Manager Group Brand and Sponsorship. "The impact of Sasol New Signatures extends far beyond the competition itself. It has created a legacy of excellence in the arts, inspiring future generations of artists to pursue their passion and strive for artistic greatness. Sasol New Signatures is not just a competition; it's a community. It brings artists, art lovers, and collectors together, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie within the art world," said Pieter van Heerden, Director of the Association of Arts Pretoria. Entrants are encouraged to access the wealth of knowledge and information available on the Sasol New Signatures website to ensure that competition requirements and standards are met. Over the coming weeks, Chairperson Pfunzo Sidogi and Sasol Art Curator, Cate Terblanche, will host informative online how-to tutorials with accompanying downloadable fact sheets to assist entrants in submitting their artworks. Blogs, imagery, and catalogues from previous years are also available to view.

The winner of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition will be announced on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. The winner will receive R100 000 and the opportunity to hold a solo exhibition at next year’s exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum. The runner-up will receive R25 000, and the five merit award winners will each walk away with R10 000. The winning works will also be displayed at the Pretoria Art Museum from Thursday, 5 September to Sunday, 3 November 2024. The 2023 Sasol New Signatures winner, Nosiviwe Matikinca, will hold her first solo exhibition alongside the official Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition, titled “UKUNGALINGANI KWEZEMFUNDO.” (Educational Inequality). Entries for the 2024 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition can be submitted at one of several collection points across the country on Tuesday, 4 June and Wednesday, 5 June from 10:00 to 16:00 only.

Johannesburg Cape Town Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Pretoria Bloemfontein Durban Polokwane Potchefstroom For more information: www.sasolsignatures.co.za. Entry Form - Click Here Or contact: