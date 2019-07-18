SAFCOIN is an exclusive African cryptocurrency that facilitates the entrance and participation in cryptocurrency mining of ordinary citizens. Pic: Supplied

Designed in South Africa, for South Africans and all citizens of Africa, SAFCOIN is an exclusive African cryptocurrency launched to facilitate the entrance and participation in cryptocurrency mining of ordinary citizens. It was formulated in response to the emergence of massive, power-intensive cryptocurrency mining farms that forced many eager small miners out of the market and inhibited them from launching competitive mining businesses. Finally, you can earn passively as a start-up and bypass competing with well-resourced mining farms.

“SAFCOIN wants to open the market to start-up miners, with a shared mining pool opportunity. SAFCOIN mining is valid for a year and lets you earn a passive monthly income with huge return potential on your investment,” the company said in a statement.

SAFCOIN believes that by making it possible to transact with anyone, any business, anywhere – minus the middleman, it can revolutionise trade on the continent: “Our vision is to develop an intracontinental crypto-sending and crypto e-commerce platform that lets Africans send money to friends and families and trade with businesses anywhere on the continent, instantly and with zero transaction fees.”

Start-up miners who join the Africa mining farm enjoy SAFCOIN crypto monthly rewards and get automated instant monthly payment into their SAFCOIN wallet.

SAFCOIN had a successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018 and officially launched on an exclusive South African Exchange on 13 December the same year.

On 26 June 2019 the African USD exchange was launched. This enables all African countries to unite and trade on one platform with each other in Bitcoin and Safcoin.

“As a start-up business ourselves, we’re on a mission to help new and emerging crypto miners succeed in a highly competitive market,” SAFCOIN said in a statement.

How the SAFCOIN mining opportunity works

The exclusive, limited-offer SAFCOIN mining shared pool opportunity is now open to all African countries. Miners don’t need previous mining experience, tech experience or expensive hardware to get started as SAFCOIN assures that they can sit back and enjoy guaranteed maximum crypto rewards from their pool. They will be helping the company validate transactions and create coins in the process.

SAFCOIN mining will run for the next six years, with a new block created every 2.5 minutes and approximately 172 000 coins mined each month, with rewards halved every year, the company said.

Prospective miners should ideally make a move now as 70% of all the mining coins are distributed into the mining pool, making the number of available packages limited.

Miners can choose from 3 once-off shared mining pool packages, all valid for a year, with the option to renew. The packages are a once-off purchase that can be bought online and range from R2 500 to R15 000, all with guaranteed monthly rewards.

Details of the 3 available packages are as follows:

R2 500 package gives you 5 SAF per month with a Total of 60 SAF

Only 8064 packages available

R7 500 package gives 20 SAF per month with a Total of 240 SAF

Only 2007 packages available

R15 000 package gives 45 SAF per month with a Total of 540 SAF

Only 887 packages available

SAFCOIN is a proud donor of the African Conservation Foundation which works to protect Africa’s endangered wildlife and their habitats.

