Ding ding ding! The colourful history of slot machines

In today’s world, slot machines are one of the most popular forms of gambling, both online and in land-based establishments. However, this has not always been the case. In fact, slot machines are a new addition to the gambling industry if you consider the fact that the activity of gambling dates back to the Palaeolithic period. So when did the first slot machines arrive?

Although there is a little uncertainty as to when the first slot machine was invented, various sources suggest that Charles August Frey was responsible for developing the first-ever slot machine in 1895 - The Liberty Bell. Despite the first-ever machine appearing almost 130 years ago, today's machines look remarkably similar, with little changing to their aesthetic features. While we might be used to seeing modern slot machines featuring fruit symbols, their predecessors, namely The Liberty Bell, displayed playing card icons. The Liberty Bell had three spinning reels with just a single pay line that offered automatic payouts.

It didn’t take long for the fruit symbols that we all know and love to begin appearing on slot machines, with the first being added to reels in 1907. The first “fruit” machine was known as the Operator Bell and added the first explosion of colour to these machines. In the 1920s, we would see the first “Skill Stop” feature introduced on slot machines. This feature is commonly found on modern slot machines, which allows players to stop individual reels by pressing a button. Mills Novelty Company were the one responsible for the introduction of this innovative feature and quickly became a leading manufacturer of coin-operated machines.

The next big change in slot machine development would be the traditional mechanical lever swapped with a more modern button used to spin the reels. This transition took place around 1963 when fully electromechanical slot machines began being introduced. Money Honey, a slot machine developed by Bally, is now often regarded as a pioneer slot machine for being the first ever completely electromechanical machine. Thirteen years later, in 1976, slot machine lovers would get to experience their very first video slot machine. Fortune Coin Company, a developer based in California, launched the first machine to swap out the mechanical display with a Sony TV screen.

This transition in the style of slot machines would mark a huge step forward for these particular gambling machines. The Nevada Betting Commission requested several changes to be made to the original machines in order to help prevent any attempts of cheating. Following this, Fortune Coin Company rolled out their newly adjusted machines throughout Las Vegas, where they reached new heights in popularity as they attracted thousands of customers. Just two years later, IGT acquired Fortune Coin Company and their video slot machine technology. Midway into the 1990s, we would see the beginning of the online presence that would quickly take over the gambling industry as a whole. People across the globe now had access to the internet, which quickly led to all major slot machine developers creating their most popular machines as online slots.

The first online casinos were quickly launched, and new online slots began filling up these new and exciting platforms creating dedicated online slot sites. As technology advanced, online slots developed from simple games into games that kept their simple nature but displayed cutting-edge graphics, exciting bonus features and immersive soundtracks. While many slot titles offer a simple gaming experience, it is suggested that you take the time to learn the necessary slot terminology that can help beginner players. In addition, online slots now offer some of the most diverse gambling options, as they feature an array of different features, jackpot prizes, paylines and bonus symbols. One of the most exciting introductions to both slot machines and online slots was progressive jackpots. These continuously rising jackpot prizes were first introduced in 1986 by IGT, but now have ascended to new levels with Microgaming’s Mega Moolah slot offering jackpots as large as thirteen million.