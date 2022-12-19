Discovery Vitality marks its 25th anniversary in SA with symbolic brand refresh and Summer with a V campaign

Discovery Vitality today launches its Endless Summer with a V campaign.

To celebrate their quarter century and new brand refresh, Discovery Vitality will reveal the pink branding to coincide with their summer campaign during the December holidays. This includes a massive prize from Vitality Travel with Discovery Bank. Members can win a year of Vitality Travel – two free return flights a month for twelve months – for themselves and a partner. Discovery Bank clients get an automatic entry into the prize draw but there are more ways to increase their chances of winning. They can earn another entry into the draw for every R250 (per transaction) spent on their physical Discovery Bank credit or debit card (in-store or online purchases) and get 10 additional entries when they book flights, holiday accommodation or car hire on the Vitality Travel platform. “We will be visible at our major airports, The Lounge which is our pre-flight experience in partnership with SAA, and selected beaches around the country were chosen to launch our iconic beach umbrellas. In addition, we’ve recently revealed the coveted new Team Vitality running and cycling club kit,” says Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Discovery Vitality.

Why the change? The orange hue that many have grown to strongly identify with Vitality has not disappeared completely; it is now seamlessly incorporated into the Vitality brand’s global corporate identity. “Our unique pink is a representation of the power of our collective aim to get people healthier and keep them rewarded. Because a person who lives healthier, practices better driving habits, or manages their money well influences those around them,” says Williams

“Collectively, not only does changed behaviour improve health, it helps save lives, increases life expectancy and reduces the burden on healthcare. This results in lower premiums and claims, which ultimately creates opportunity for more rewards for all our members – you. That is the value proposition of Discovery’s shared-value insurance model, the heart of which is Vitality,” she adds. As part of the recent launch the new Team Vitality kit and centurion T-shirts which rewards for members who have reached 100, 200 or 300 weekly Vitality Active Rewards goals were also shared.

“This isn’t just about fitness gear, it’s about tapping into a shared universal human truth – one that ultimately helps people feel connected to one another, united in a singular purpose collectively and highlights the power of goal-setting – to strive towards healthier living. And we’ve learnt that making people healthier and enhancing their lives starts with inspiring people meaningfully – at scale – in a way that moves them to action,” says Williams. Importantly, the streamlined branding has been extended to the global Vitality community, which was born in South Africa and now comprises more than 40 million members in 40 markets, across six continents. “Our global aim is to continue to be part of a worldwide movement towards good health and to increase opportunities for the innovation, integration, growth and societal benefits of positive behaviour change,” Williams concludes.