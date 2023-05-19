DIY enthusiasts and contractors: Don’t miss K Carrim Builders Hardware and Tiles Bonanza sale now!

From May 18th to July 3rd 2023, we're offering unbeatable deals on a wide range of hardware, tools,sanware and tiles, making it the perfect time to tackle your next project.

Our Bonanza sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on everything you need for your next project, whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always on hand to answer any questions you may have and help you find exactly what you need. We take pride in offering the highest quality products at the most competitive prices, and our Bonanza sale is no exception. You won't find deals like this anywhere else!