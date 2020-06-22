Don't confuse Lottoland South Africa with the National Lottery!

Not to be confused with South Africa’s national lottery (SA Lotto and SA Powerball), Lottoland SA offers punters the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of many of the biggest international draws. You can bet on your lucky numbers and if you hit any of the prize tiers available on the official event, Lottoland SA will pay you out here locally. No amounts placed on Lottoland SA are paid to the National Lotteries Commission nor to Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery.

Lottoland is an international company with its head office based in Gibraltar, a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. It is currently operating in 55 countries across the globe, including South Africa, and has more than 10 million customers worldwide. Internationally, Lottoland holds a Guinness World Records™ achievement for the world’s biggest online gambling payout of €90 Million. Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts.

Players have access to international events such as the US Powerball and MegaMillions, as well as the Euromillions where payouts are not ‘just’ millions of Rands, but hundreds of millions - sometimes even going into billions of Rands when the winnings are converted from the foreign currency!



The best part is that South Africans can use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets right here, any time day or night, from your smart device or desktop computer. It is really easy and you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. One of the many advantages of online betting is that you never have to worry about queueing to buy a ticket or losing your ticket as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won. That’s exactly what happened recently when a player from the Western Cape got a call from Lottoland SA to inform him that his R90 bet had won in the German Lotto. A week later a lucky winner from Gauteng also received his pay-out within 24-hours after his five correct numbers were drawn in the German Lotto!



See the Lottoland SA website for the different options available to you. Take the US Powerball for instance, which is known for its huge payouts. In fact, it is responsible for three of the top five lottery payouts of all time, each in excess of half a billion dollars! At the time of this article going ‘live’, its current payout is equivalent to R571 million. The draws take place at 06:00 in South Africa on Thursday and Saturday mornings. A single bet costs only R55 and winnings will be paid directly into your nominated SA bank account. You only have to decide how to spend your winnings, whether by investing it, starting a business, donating to charity, or using it to travel or buy those things you have always dreamt of.



When winning a big payout like the US Powerball (currently standing at R571 million), you as the winner give our country a welcome cash injection with your winnings, as the winning amount is coming from our head office in Gibraltar to South Africa. Spending your big winnings will be a boost into our local economy as you will be sharing your good fortune indirectly, supporting other businesses and helping to create more jobs. Your win is not just money that gets circulated in the local economy, but you give our country a boost by winning the US Powerball!



THIS IS HOW IT WORKS