As the Rugby World Cup 2023 progresses to the semi-finals, fans and sports bettors are in for a treat as the finalists from the last edition, England and South Africa, face off for a shot at the championship once again.

This high-stakes match in the City of Light, Saint-Denis, promises an action-packed showdown that no one should miss. For those looking to add a bit more excitement to the game, we’ve broken down the odds and the best sports betting platforms to make it even more thrilling. Team preparations Both teams have reached this stage after showcasing their rugby prowess. South Africa's head coach, Jacques Nienaber, has decided to keep faith in the same starting XV and bench that triumphed over France in the previous round. This consistency emphasizes their confidence and belief in their squad's abilities.

For England, Joe Marler and George Martin have been introduced into the starting lineup, showing their commitment to making the necessary tactical adjustments to secure a place in the finals. Freddie Steward's recall at full-back is another notable change aimed at countering South Africa's anticipated high-ball threat. Historical rivalry England and South Africa have a storied history in rugby, dating back over a century to their first encounter in 1906. Since then, they have faced each other 44 times, with the Springboks winning 27 of those battles. South Africa also holds a dominant record in Rugby World Cup matches, securing victory in four of the five encounters, two of which were finals.

Their most memorable clash came in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup when South Africa emerged victorious. The Springboks relied on a combination of forward power, precise kicking from Handré Pollard, and the brilliance of wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe to secure their third Rugby World Cup title. Betting on the semi-final As the semi-final showdown between England and South Africa approaches, it's an excellent opportunity for sports bettors to add an extra layer of excitement to the match. Given the historical rivalry and the unpredictability of rugby, the odds for this match are expected to be very competitive. Can South Africa retain their cup chances or will England be fuelled by revenge and come out on top? Here’s what the the odds have to say.

Betting odds Now, let's take a closer look at the betting odds for this high-stakes semi-final encounter. As of the current market, the odds are in favour of the Bokke. Match Winner Bets: In this category, both England and South Africa are offered at nearly even odds, reflecting the competitiveness of this matchup. Betting on the outright winner could yield substantial returns, given the unpredictable nature of rugby.

Sportingbet who is offering an incredible 500% multi-boost has their three way result as follows: First Scoring Play: Bookmakers offer odds for the way in which the first points will be scored in the match. You can place bets on what you think will happen first!

BoyleSports is having a “Final Four Showdown!” where you could stand a chance to win R2500 in extra bets. Here’s what they have to say about the First Scoring Play: Key talking point

One of the key elements to watch in this semi-final will be South Africa's kicking tactics, especially their high bombs. The Springboks have found success with this strategy during the tournament, notably against France in the previous match. England's response to this tactic, with the recall of Freddie Steward to combat the high-ball threat, adds an intriguing dimension to the game. Player head-to-head A highlight of this semi-final will be the battle between Maro Itoje and Eben Etzebeth. Itoje, known for his relentless work rate, has an impressive track record against the Springboks. Etzebeth, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the best second-row players in the world. The contest between these two titans of the game promises to be a captivating spectacle.

More on sports betting The semi-final clash between England and South Africa promises to be a rugby spectacle for the ages. With the history, the players, and the stakes involved, this match has all the ingredients for a classic encounter. Whether you're a die-hard rugby fan or a sports bettor seeking excitement, this is one game you won't want to miss. So, place your bets, and get ready for an epic battle under the lights of Stade de France! With well-researched bets and a thrilling match in prospect, it's a perfect recipe for an unforgettable rugby experience.