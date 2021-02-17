Enrolments still open for 2021 at Mathews Phosa High School - voted the best private school in Mpumalanga

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Voted the best private school in Mpumalanga for 6 consecutive years, with a 100% pass rate since 1995, Mathews Phosa High School has a degree access pass of 70% on average - meaning that 7 out of every 10 of our learners will pass and qualify for Bachelors’ degree study. Established in 1994 with the aim to prepare learners for future careers in Science and Commerce. Mathews Phosa High School has lived up to its vision of preparing holistic leaders for southern Africa. The school is a registered examination centre and subscribes to the CAPS curriculum. From an involvement in the education of Black children for 36 years prior to 1994, three important requirements for future education were identified: The culture of teaching and learning would have to be restored and upgraded. Previously disadvantaged learners would have to be prepared for employment in areas from which they had previously been excluded i.e. Science, Computer Technology and Commerce. Leaders would have to be developed for service in every sphere of the South African society. The pupil to educator ratio of 1: 17 enhances contact time between the educator and pupils boosting academic delivery greatly. All learners in the school are boarders and have 24-hour access to excellent tuition offered by live-in teachers.

The boarding facilities are homely and comfortable. Boys and girls hostels are separate, headed by a matron and boarding master with the assistance of live in educators.

Study is done in the hostel under supervision by teachers who monitor the study sessions and are available to give assistance where necessary.

Holistic Education:

In order to attain the goals set for the school’s mission, a holistic approach of education was implemented from the school’s inception.

A mind crammed with information does not benefit the learner – experiencing the practical application of the knowledge gives rise to understanding.

Leadership potential needs to be identified and cultivated to develop into ability.

Moral values stem from belief.

Religious values bring security and give direction.

Mathews Phosa High School is situated in the quiet and peaceful surroundings on an estate 60 km west of Nelspruit in Mpumalanga and within three hours drive from Gauteng, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The mountains, trees, birds and animals offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The natural surroundings and seclusions of the school make it the most conducive environment for learning.

The school has limited vacancies for learners in Grade 8 to 12 at very affordable school and hostel fees. Grade 12 enrolment is on merit.

If you require an above average education for your child in peaceful surroundings, away from outside influence, phone for a prospectus or visit the website to apply online www.mathewsphosacollege.com

The Secretary, P O Box 26, Schagen, 1207

Tel: +27 13 733 3224

Cell: +27 81 085 2878

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.mathewsphosacollege.com

For every learner recruited to the school a 10% discount is offered on your child’s fees for the Year. (RECRUIT 10 LEARNERS AND YOUR CHILD LEARNS FOR FREE.)