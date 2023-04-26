Experts to discuss the future of payments at Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2023

The future of payments is becoming increasingly important in the digitised world, especially in Africa where e-commerce is experiencing explosive growth. To stay relevant and prepare for the e-commerce explosion, the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference will take place in Cape Town from May 2 to 5, 2023. The conference will feature a panel of experts that includes Alex Wörz, CEO of Mr D Food; Debbie Cunningham, Head of Digital Technologies at Shoprite X; and Lineshree Moodley, Country Head of South Africa for Visa. They will share insights into the future of payments.

Businesses and entrepreneurs are advised to attend Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2023 for them to stay up-to-date. Image: Supplied One key topic of discussion will be the impact of decentralised commerce and online retail on payments. As more businesses move online, traditional payment methods like cash and bank transfers are becoming less relevant. Instead, consumers are turning to digital wallets and mobile payments. To ensure businesses can accept a range of payment methods while protecting against fraud and security risks, entrepreneurs and businesses need to stay up-to-date with the latest payment technologies. The panel will also discuss the role of the e-commerce entrepreneur in this rapidly changing landscape. As businesses move online, entrepreneurs need to find innovative ways to stand out and provide unforgettable customer experiences. This means focusing on customer service, building brand loyalty, and creating a seamless and easy-to-use online shopping experience.