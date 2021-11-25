Follow the lights: Gateway’s Summer Diary is a Dazzling Delight

Gateway is a glittering galaxy of summer fun over the festive season. An array of unique experiences set the scene for families and friends to get together, make fabulous memories and take sensational pics along the way.

“Visitors can make sure they catch all of the destinations on our festive light experience by joining the easy-to-follow trail anywhere in the mall,” says Gateway Theatre of Shopping Marketing Manager, Michelle Shelley.

A fantasy of grand designs and sparkling lights, the festive light experience stretches the length of the mall, starting with a Big Bearhug and ending with a whooping virtual sleigh ride at Santa’s Village in the Explore area.

The mind-bending World of Illusions will be dressed up in festive finery from mid-November. “Kids are loving seeing themselves in these unbelievable scenarios,” says Shelley. “We are using the same illusion principles, but the six rooms will have a festive snap-ready holiday theme.