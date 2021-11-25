Follow the lights: Gateway’s Summer Diary is a Dazzling Delight
Gateway is a glittering galaxy of summer fun over the festive season. An array of unique experiences set the scene for families and friends to get together, make fabulous memories and take sensational pics along the way.
“Visitors can make sure they catch all of the destinations on our festive light experience by joining the easy-to-follow trail anywhere in the mall,” says Gateway Theatre of Shopping Marketing Manager, Michelle Shelley.
A fantasy of grand designs and sparkling lights, the festive light experience stretches the length of the mall, starting with a Big Bearhug and ending with a whooping virtual sleigh ride at Santa’s Village in the Explore area.
The mind-bending World of Illusions will be dressed up in festive finery from mid-November. “Kids are loving seeing themselves in these unbelievable scenarios,” says Shelley. “We are using the same illusion principles, but the six rooms will have a festive snap-ready holiday theme.
“It’s a wonderful vibe at the outside Palm Court restaurants during the summer season,” says Shelley. Making the most of the glorious summer evenings, live music is planned for the Palm court between 6 pm and 9 pm from 16 December until early January with a few breaks in between.
Giving back to the community, Gateway hosts several charity initiatives over the festive season. Favourites are the Disney Charity tree and the sought-after gift-wrapping service. Gateway’s extended trading hours make it possible to enjoy more of the mall for longer.
From 15 December the mall will be open from 9 am to 10 pm and close at 9 pm from 26 December to 6 January. Please see Gateway’s social media, or www.gatewayworld.co.za for trading hour updates and more detail on live acts in the Palm Court.
- 15th – 23rd December: 9am – 10pm
- 24th December: 9am – 9pm
- 25th December: Voluntary Trade
- 26th – 30th December: 9am – 9pm
- 31st December: 9am – 8pm
- 1st January: Voluntary Trade
- 2nd – 6th January: 9am – 9pm