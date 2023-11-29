Food Lover’s Market Malmesbury confirms a 119-strong team procured locally for the new world-class store

As the Malmesbury region eagerly awaits the opening of the new world-class Food Lover’s Market store on 23 November October 2023, the team at South Africa’s largest privately owned retailer is also getting ready to offer the community the best store in the community. With an array of fresh food and grocery offerings and a dazzling display of shopping theatre inside, it promises to be a premium shopping experience.

Valentino Ricciardi, a highly experienced retailer with 43 years under his belt, will manage the store. Since its inception, Ricciardi has been part of the Food Lover’s Market family for the past 30 years. Valentino will have a team of 119 passionate team members to support him, with 19 of the team part of the gourmet Butchery section. During orientation, all Food Lover’s Market team members will complete a Food Lover’s Market Values and Customer Xperience workshop.

The team goes through customer service training programmes to prioritise living the Food Lover’s Market values, the importance of customer service, and understanding all the product lines. Fortunately for us, it comes naturally to everyone hired. 106 team members were sourced from Malmesbury and the surrounding Swartland region, as well as 13 current team members who have been internally transferred.

The new store will offer customers a unique shopping experience, including: A bountiful fresh produce section; The biggest gourmet butchery in the Food Lover’s Market stable; An on-site bakery; A fresh seafood department; Delicious cheese and deli counters; An upmarket wine department; Hot foods boasting delicious, prepared foods such as Crispy Chicken, Bubs Fish & Chips and Pie O’My; The Fresh Society, Love Health and Health & Happiness dried fruit and nut bar will delight the health-conscious food lover; A Grab & Go department with a selection of prepared foods - including Sushi and a Biltong Bar; Seattle Coffee Co will be available at the entrance to the store. The store is located De Zwartland Markt c/o N7 and Piketberg Street Malmesbury 7300. Shoppers are encouraged to watch the local press or the Food Lover’s Market website for details of opening specials.