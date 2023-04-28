Game celebrates their 53rd birthday by giving over R1M in vouchers!

This year Game celebrates its 53rd birthday and plans to celebrate by giving customers the chance to win up to 1 million rand in Game vouchers to spend in-store or online. “As we continue to navigate our way through tough economic times in South Africa, we want to give back to our loyal shoppers - as they have continued to support Game since our inception. This year, we are celebrating 53 years in retail and offer our customers the opportunity to join the celebrations by giving back – especially at a time where the cost of living continues to increase and consumers need some relief", explains Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing at Game.

“We decided to keep the entry mechanic simple to ensure that all our consumers stand the chance to win when they shop with us during the two-week period in-store and online.” To take part in this competition, consumers must spend R500 or more in store or online. In store, customers will pop a balloon and if a scratch card falls out, will be asked to scratch the card to reveal the voucher amount.

For online purchases, customers will need to make a purchase of R500 or more. On the order confirmation page, a competition entry pop-up will appear on the customer’s screen that will need to be completed. Once the customer submits the entry form, a Pick-The-Balloon widget will appear on their screen where they will be prompted to pick a balloon to stand a chance to win. If the customer picks a winning balloon, a coupon code will appear on their screen which they can then use for future online purchases. Game’s birthday deals has got consumers spoilt for choice with a wide range of products available at incredible everyday low prices, including: