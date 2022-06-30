Game launches massive Halfway Day sale in SA

On 1 July, Game stores will officially launch its first Halfway Day sale in South Africa – offering deep cut discounts on best-selling items.

The retailer plans to hold this sale annually, to provide consumers with unbeatable deals on whatever they need to make it through the second half of the year. The sale will run on Friday, 1 July, in all 115 Game stores across the country from 8am to 8pm, and on Game’s revamped website from midnight on Thursday. “Game leads the way in South Africa in terms of deep discounts. As South Africa’s most Googled retailer during Black Friday, we took the decision to launch this one-day-only, mid-year sale, offering our consumers unbeatable deals to rival all other deals in the market,” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, at Game.

Watch the video below to find out more: As South African consumers face mounting economic pressure, Madley notes that Game will also offer its 52-year-old Price Beat Promise on all Halfway Day deals – which ensures that customers pay the lowest price in the market on any item stocked at Game. If customers find the exact same product at any other retailer at a lower price, Game will not only match the price, but will beat it by 10% on the difference – both before and for 21 days after purchase.

This comes at an important time for the retailer, as all 115 of its stores across the country have now officially been refreshed to provide consumers with a more appealing and intuitive store experience. Further, the retailer launched a refreshed website in April offering advanced sourcing logic for geo-location of products, improved search and navigation, and additional merchandise categories such as liquor. “Shopping at Game is going to look and feel different for the consumer going forward, whether they shop in-store or online,” says Madley. “We continue to transform our business in line with the wants and needs of our customer and are investing heavily into customer service and the overall customer experience. We look forward to welcoming our shoppers to the all-new Game this Halfway Day.”