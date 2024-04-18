Game makes it easier to pay SA’s lowest prices

South African shoppers are known as a nation of bargain hunters – always looking for the best possible prices on the items they need, taking advantage of sales and deep discount days, and tracking pricing on household essentials for their families. Over 50 years ago, Game introduced its Price Beat Promise, which aimed to ensure that Game customers always paid the lowest price on anything Game stocked.

Massmart’s Vice President of Group Marketing, Katherine Madley, explains that despite ever-evolving consumer needs the Game customer continues to track and compare pricing. “These are habits that have remained part of our customer’s lifestyle for years, and the reason we continue to offer our Price Beat Promise – as Game is known for our unbeatable deals. We see more and more consumers taking up our Price Beat Promise, even on household essentials like toilet paper, as they face rising costs. This offer gives them relief and peace of mind and remains part of our commitment to serving our customers in meaningful ways.” This is how easy it is to pay SA's lowest price on anything stocked at Game If you find the item you are looking to purchase at a lower price at any other national retailer:

1.Visit your nearest Game store, with the leaflet or proof of the item being sold at a lower price at a national retailer – valid on the day of your request. 2. If the Price Beat is validated your friendly Game staff will assist by giving you the lower price, and also 10% on the difference between prices – saving you even more. It’s as simple as that!