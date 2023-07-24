How schools can harness the transformative influence of laptops

In this digital era, technology has become an indispensable tool in modern education, and ASUS has been at the forefront of leading the way when it comes to schools equipping their students with the skillsets that are required for today’s high-tech world, and the future. And, in a country where technology is often lacking in many schools and homes, ASUS has provided the hardware to bridge the digital divide, enhance learning outcomes and empower students with vital skills for the future.

Laptops have the power to revolutionise the education landscape in South Africa by unlocking new opportunities for both students and teachers. With laptops in the classroom, students gain access to many educational resources, interactive learning materials, and collaborative platforms that encourage engagement and critical thinking. These devices enable teachers to deliver dynamic and personalised lessons, cater to individual learning styles and create a more inclusive educational environment. For students, laptops facilitate online research and exploration, expand their horizons, and nurture their curiosity, leading to a deeper understanding of concepts and fostering a love for lifelong learning. Laptops effectively bridge the tech divide

Portable, durable, and easy to use, laptops play a vital role in overcoming the education gap experienced by many schools by providing students with equal access to educational opportunities. By providing affordable laptops to schools, students who may not have access to such technology at home can gain hands-on experience and develop essential digital literacy skills which will empower them to participate fully in the digital world and ensure they are not left behind in an increasingly technology-driven society. The provision of laptops also promotes equity, helping to level the playing field and giving every student the chance to thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of their socioeconomic background. to a new generation and now the students are now excited to learn, program and develop their skills in a completely new field.

Partnerships with a view on the future Curro Protea Glen ASUS understands the role laptops play in schools around the country, whether private or rural. A case in point is Curro Protea Glen. Headed by the visionary headmaster and inspired teachers, the school, which isn’t in an affluent area, realised the importance of coding and robotics and took the bold step to make it a subject of its own. With the help of the ASUS BR1100F laptops and mini-robots they’ve opened up a world of technology that will ensure that their students have the makings of future pioneers

Solid Foundations Another exciting partnership is with Solid Foundations, a primary school that has embraced technology wholeheartedly since Covid catapulted many teachers into a digital world, almost overnight. They have discovered that the use of laptops, such as our ASUS Chromebook, has enhanced the way their students learn and faced challenges and helped teachers keep track of their learners’ progress, over seven, years, all in one easy to use, efficient and durable machine.

Maranantha Christian School Watch: The Success Story of Maranatha Christian School with ASUS Chromebooks

Furthermore, at Maranantha Christian School, the focus on technology, coding and design goes from Grade RRR right up to grade 12. Whether it’s learning the basics of coding, putting design into a digital world, translating that into physical models with a resin printer, they believe that their ASUS Chromebooks provide them with affordable, effective, efficient and versatile technology they need to foster a love of learning and skills they’ll use in a new world. Making technology work for the future