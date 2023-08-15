It’s time to #BACKTHEBUCKS with Takelot and Samsung

14 August, 2023. South Africa’s leading online store Takealot and Samsung’s iconic #BACKTHEBUCKS promotion is finally live - buy a select Samsung TV and you’ll get a FULL REFUND should the bokke win the tournament.

Buy a select Samsung TV and get a FULL REFUND if the bokke win the World Cup.

The famous #BackTheBucks campaign came to life in 2019 when 346 rugby mad shoppers showed their true love of the game (and bokke!) by buying a Samsung TV in the hopes that our beloved boys in green and gold could take home gold.

And just like that, history was made as the bokke took home gold.

Within days, hundreds of qualifying shoppers were fully refunded the purchase price of their TV, with over R4 million worth of Samsung TVs refunded across the country.