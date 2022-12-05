Lottoland brings the excitement of the Spanish Christmas Draw to South Africans!

Christmas decorations are going up in the shops and the countdown has begun to the festive season. As we get closer to Christmas the excitement and anticipation grows day by day, and you too are probably making plans and thinking about your Christmas wish list.

In Spain, everyone’s Christmas plans include buying a lottery ticket in the El Gordo, the Spanish Christmas draw, which is known as the oldest and biggest draw in the world. In Spanish "El Gordo" means "The Fat One", and in lottery terms, "El Gordo" refers to the payout - the biggest, fattest prize of them all, with a draw that takes place only once a year. The good news for South Africans dreaming about striking it lucky this Christmas, is that Lottoland South Africa allows you to bet on the outcome of the El Gordo draw. If you predict the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out as you had entered the official draw in Spain, and win all the exact same prize values! Last year, this is exactly what happened to a lucky South African who won R1.4 million with Lottoland SA in the El Gordo draw as a tier 1 winner, winning 1/100 of a share of the prize money. This year, an unbelievable R45.4 billion in collective prize money will be up for grabs when the El Gordo draw takes place in Madrid on 22 December. Over 1800 numbers will be drawn and the chances of winning are fantastic as every bet placed stands a chance to win a prize between 200 and 4 Million Euro. Even if you are not one of the lucky main prize winner in the El Gordo, there’s still a massive 1-in-7 chance of you at least winning a lower tier prize money!

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. Taking part in the El Gordo excitement is easy with Lottoland SA, so add this to the top of your Christmas shopping list this year. Choose your stake value from as little as R80, and who knows, your Christmas dreams may just come true…

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA

