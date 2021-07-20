Lottoland joins local radio stations to support the hospitality and entertainment industries

It is no secret that the hospitality and entertainment industries are going through a devastating time. Lottoland South Africa, which made headlines this year for helping South Africans in need via the ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ TV programme on kykNET (*), is now spreading the love even wider.

Maryke Haywood, the Head of Marketing of Lottoland South Africa says that this year alone, Lottoland will be pledging R16m in support to charitable projects, ranging from soup kitchens and orphanages, to homes for the elderly and disabled. Lottoland is now taking its community support even further by joining forces with Smile 90.4FM, East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM to lend a helping hand to people working in the hospitality and entertainment industries who cannot earn an income during the lockdown restrictions. Listeners are invited to go to the websites of Smile 90.4FM, East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM to nominate someone in the hospitality or entertainment industries whom they know personally, who needs financial help during these difficult times. Lottoland has filled a ‘Tip Jar’ of each of the three radio stations with R300 000, which the radio stations will use to help individuals in need. It’s easy to complete a nomination form online and share details of the person's plight. The radio stations will review the stories of each nomination received in their region and contact those who are in the greatest need of help, for their share of the collective R900 000 in the three ‘Tip Jars’.

The financial assistance will help staff who work in industries that were hit hardest by alcohol banns and public gathering prohibitions. ‘We have all been challenged in some way by Covid, some more than others. It is a pleasure to be able to team up with the other stations in the Mediamark stable, as well as Lottoland, to make a difference to the industry's most hard-hit’, says Lois O'Brien, Smile 90.4FM's managing director. * Watch season 2 of ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Saturday evenings at 6pm. WHAT IS LOTTOLAND?