Lottoland now provides more opportunities to win big in the Americas!

Ola, or is it hola South Africa? Lottoland has just added two more international lotteries to its growing portfolio with the addition of the Mexico Melate and Brazil’s Lotofácil, offering punters even more opportunities to place bets online on the payouts of the largest and most famous lotteries in the Americas.

The odds of winning Brazil’s Lotofácil are amongst the best in the world and draws take place almost daily (South African time Tuesday to Sunday at 1am). The odds of winning are just 3.2 million to 1, in comparison to the odds of winning the South African Powerball, which are 42.3 million to 1. This means that even if you don’t hit the biggest payout, your odds of winning any payout start at just 12 to 1. The Lotofácil starts off at roughly R4.9 million, but thanks to draws taking place every day and regular rollovers happening, it boasts a record jackpot of over €32 million, which is almost R667 million! The other good news is that you can place a bet from as little as R12, which gives you the opportunity to pick 15 numbers from 1 to 25. If you match 11 or more, you’ll win a prize! Lottolanders now also have the chance to win millions the Mexican Way by betting on the outcome of Mexico’s favourite lotto. The Melate draw can climb as high as R684 million and takes place in Mexico City three times a week. The results are available at 05:15 South African time on Thursday, Saturday and Monday mornings.

For R30, just select six numbers from 1 to 56 or choose your numbers by selecting the QuickPick (Quick+1) option, cross your fingers and submit your bet. In addition, Mexico Melate gives players a second chance with two rematch draws. The Revancha costs an additional R20 and its baby brother the Revanchita, R15 – making it very worthwhile to try your luck again! With Lottoland SA, punters can use their smartphones or computers wherever they are to place a bet online on the outcome more than 30 other international lotteries. Using ‘fixed-odds betting’ you stand a chance to win some of the biggest payouts in the world. If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland.