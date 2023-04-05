Maintaining South Africa’s roads demands sufficient and stable revenue

Roads and all transport infrastructure allow us to reach employment opportunities; to deliver goods, services and labour to places of consumption and production; to deliver outputs to markets; and bring consumers to the marketplace. Roads allow us to attend sport and cultural events, visit friends and family, and travel to all parts of our beautiful, expansive and diverse country. South Africa’s road network is among the largest in the world, attempting to serve all its people - and is a source of pride. We have roughly 750 000 km of paved, gravel and dirt roads criss-crossing our extensive country. Maintaining, upgrading and expanding this national asset is important - and demand sufficient and stable revenue.

South African road users pay a fuel levy per litre of fuel used, but these “pay-at-the-pump” type levies face long term sustainability problems. As vehicles become more fuel efficient, they use less fuel and they pay less tax. Hybrid and electric vehicles pay even less or no road use tax, for the use of the same roads. HAVE YOUR SAY We deserve a national road user charge system that would ensure that everyone who drives on South Africa's roads pays their share of the costs involved in creating and ensuring the upkeep of them. This charge should be fair, transparent and sustainable.