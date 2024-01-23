Make a great school comeback with stationery from Game

The back to school season is upon us and with that comes one of the biggest expenses for South African parents each year – stationary and supplies. Luckily at Game, parents are guaranteed unbeatable deals at the lowest possible prices with its Price Beat Promise.
If parents find an item cheaper anywhere else on the same, you’ll pay the lower price and get 10% back on the difference.
“Many of our customers are parents looking for the best deal on back-to-school supplies. However, these deals are also useful for students going back to varsity, people going back to work or even looking to stock their home offices. We have a wide range of goods for the ‘back-to’ season, at the lowest price,” explains Katherine Madley, Massmart’s Vice President of Marketing.
Some of the most popular stationery items at Game for back-to school include:
- Volkano Victory Backpack pink or navy at R349 each
- Bic Kids evolution stripes colouring pencils 12-pack at R29 per pack
- 3-pack punched 100-page examination pad at R50
- Kids Turn & Colour retractable wax crayons 12-pack for R50 a pack
- MonAmi retractable wax crayons 12-pack
- A4 hard cover books from R15 each
- Pritt 43g glue 3-pack for only R109 per pack
- Bic Orange fine or Crystal Xtra life Ball point pens black or blue at R22 a pack
- Typek A4 white paper 5x500 sheet ream box at R395 per box
- Butterfly pocket files from R15
- Casio Advanced Scientific Calculator natural textbook 2-line display for R690
- Casio scientific calculator Fx82Za plus available in pink, blue and black for only R320
This back to school season, Game’s got you and you’ve got game!