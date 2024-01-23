Make a great school comeback with stationery from Game

The back to school season is upon us and with that comes one of the biggest expenses for South African parents each year – stationary and supplies. Luckily at Game, parents are guaranteed unbeatable deals at the lowest possible prices with its Price Beat Promise.

If parents find an item cheaper anywhere else on the same, you’ll pay the lower price and get 10% back on the difference.

“Many of our customers are parents looking for the best deal on back-to-school supplies. However, these deals are also useful for students going back to varsity, people going back to work or even looking to stock their home offices. We have a wide range of goods for the ‘back-to’ season, at the lowest price,” explains Katherine Madley, Massmart’s Vice President of Marketing.

Some of the most popular stationery items at Game for back-to school include: