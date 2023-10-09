More wins for Lottoland players all in one week!

Just over a million Rand! That is the prize money that a very lucky lady from KZN won on the Eurojackpot when she placed her winning bet on the Lottoland SA online platform.
A few days before that Lottoland SA produced two more winners, one in the German Lotto and the other in the Mega-Sena. So, you might well say that Lottoland SA is on a roll!
Lottoland provides the opportunity to South Africans (18 years and older) to place fixed-odds bets on international lotteries that include those that have had some of the largest lottery payouts in history, also known as the ‘Big 3’: the US Powerball, MegaMillions and the EuroMillions. Lottoland has its headquarters in Gibraltar and operates in 15 markets with more than 15 million people around the world as regular customers.
Meanwhile, the US Powerball is climbing steadily again, and the prize money is currently standing at an unbelievable R29,9 billion!
The draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. Choose 5 numbers from 1–69 and a ‘PowerBall’ from 1-26.
A single bet costs just R55, but you can also select the PowerPlay option for the chance to multiply lower prize wins by up to x10! Money is tight? Good news is that Mini bets are now also available on the US Powerball for only R10.
Lottoland South Africa guarantees that winners will be paid out on their winnings in line with the pay-out tables published by each individual operator for every single event.
The aim is to put the player in the same economic positions that they would have been if they participated in the actual event overseas and won any of the prize tiers or pay-out divisions.
For smaller prize tier payments Lottoland SA makes the payment directly from the fund generated by the total stakes collected. To make the larger prize tier payments we, Lottoland holds insurance policies to cover the eventuality of a maximum payout win.
What are you waiting for – do you want to be the next Lottoland millionaire, or even billionaire in South Africa?
THIS IS HOW IT WORKS
- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.
- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.
- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.
- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.
- Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.
HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA
Visit lottoland.co.za.
- Register with SA ID Number or passport number, in less than 2 minutes
- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on
- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT
- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reﬂect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.
- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA
- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)