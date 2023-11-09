MTN is going the extra mile to ease load-shedding woes in Western Cape

In an age where connectivity is paramount, nothing is more frustrating than losing signal during loadshedding or due to acts of vandalism.

It disrupts your ability to stay in touch with loved ones, enjoy online streaming and hinders businesses from running. MTN understands the importance of keeping people connected and is committed to ensuring that all South Africans can enjoy a seamless experience on its network. In March this year, MTN announced a substantial investment of R1.5 billion towards a network resilience programme to combat the negative effects of power cuts, theft and vandalism. Following the launch of the network resilience programme in the Western Cape, our network resilience completion rate stands at an impressive 93%, and we’re on track to reach 97% by the end of November. This means that more communities will benefit from improved network stability in the coming months.

Recognising the significance of rural connectivity, MTN is committed to expanding its network to underserved areas and aims to achieve 95% rural broadband coverage by 2025, extending this ambition across Africa as well. Our investment has led to increased network availability despite the challenges of load-shedding. We’ve added new sites, doubled our 5G coverage in the Western Cape, and equipped our towers with backup power sources and enhanced security features. Solar panels are also being installed to ensure sustainability. Our mission is to bring digital access to as many South Africans as possible, brightening lives through connectivity. Despite load-shedding reducing network availability to 92% in the past, we’ve improved it to above 99%, and we continue to enhance our network resilience.

MTN remains committed to accelerating South Africa’s development, especially in the context of digital and financial inclusion. Our goal is to make the opportunities of the digital world universally accessible, driving positive transformations for individuals, businesses, and society. However, we can’t do it alone. Communities in the Western Cape play a crucial role in combatting crime and vandalism. Criminals often take advantage of load-shedding to strike, but together with your support, we’ve made great progress in fighting back. We encourage you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 083 123 7867 or emailing [email protected].