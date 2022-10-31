MTN's Record-Breaking Stride: Unleashing Connectivity in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

In its continued drive towards connectivity, MTN South Africa has achieved a remarkable milestone in both Limpopo and Mpumalanga, boasting an unprecedented 98% network availability in both regions. This achievement is a testament to MTN's ongoing modernisation efforts, ushering more South Africans into the digital era.

Limpopo: Bridging the Digital Divide Through MTN's modernisation drive, previously unconnected areas in Limpopo are now vibrant hubs of digital life. Eleven rural sites in remote villages, such as Waterberg and Ka-Mushiyani in the Greater Giyani region, are now seamlessly integrated into MTN's robust network infrastructure. This transformation unlocks a world of digital opportunities—from online banking and education to staying updated with news and enjoying entertainment. MTN's commitment extends beyond achieving record-breaking numbers. Their vision includes bridging the digital divide by expanding network coverage to underserved communities. By 2025, MTN aims to blanket 95% of Limpopo with broadband coverage, ensuring no community is left behind in the digital revolution. Isaac Monama, Acting Regional General Manager at MTN SA, emphasises the strategic focus of enhancing network resilience. The recent completion of the 2024 resilience plan ensures that all sites are equipped with power backup systems, minimising network disruptions during load shedding and power outages. This initiative not only improves connectivity but also enhances security for rural and farming communities, especially during challenging power supply situations.

MTN's technological prowess is evident in its deployment of 5G sites, with plans for further expansion in 2024. This forward-looking approach ensures that Limpopo stays at the forefront of digital innovation. Moreover, 4G coverage stands strong at 99.41%, promising fast and reliable connectivity for users across the province. Mpumalanga: Accelerating Connectivity In Mpumalanga, MTN's modernisation efforts have propelled the region to remarkable heights. Network sites with enhanced resilience now boast a remarkable 98.33% daily network availability, showcasing the rapid progress of MTN's modernisation efforts. The impact on local communities is profound. Previously unconnected areas, like rural sites in remote villages such as Mooiplaas in the Lowveld, are now seamlessly integrated into MTN's robust network infrastructure. This connectivity revolution unlocks a myriad of digital opportunities—from online banking and education to staying informed with news and enjoying entertainment.

MTN's vision extends beyond mere connectivity. With a goal to achieve 95% broadband coverage by 2025, MTN is actively building new sites and enhancing existing ones in Mpumalanga. Monama emphasises the strategic focus on enhancing network resilience, particularly during challenging periods like load shedding and power outages. The recent completion of the 2024 resilience plan underscores MTN's commitment to operational continuity. The rollout in Mpumalanga has not only led to improved network throughput and availability but also reduced drop call rates and increased data volumes. Monama highlights substantial improvements in network availability and speed across key towns like Nelspruit and Emalahleni, where 4G download speeds now average 12Mbps despite increased data usage. Strengthening Resilience Together MTN's dedication to excellence is validated by independent assessments. MyBroadband Insights' Mobile Network Quality Report for the first quarter of 2024 crowned MTN as the industry leader. With an Average Call Setup Success Ratio of 99.20% and an impressively low Dropped Call Ratio of only 0.19%, MTN surpasses industry benchmarks set by ICASA.