MyNWU – Where you can become more

What does your future hold? What path will your dreams follow? Find the answers at a university where you can excel, reach your goals and unleash your full potential.
We join you in your excitement about a new chapter in your life – being a student! The NWU is just the right place for you to get ready to start out in a professional career. Here we prepare you to reap the fruits of hard work for the rest of your life, and to be even more than you envisaged.
Let your imagination soar and explore your possibilities by applying to the North-West University. Apply here - your adventure awaits.
Who is the NWU?
The NWU, with its three campuses in Potchefstroom, Vanderbijlpark and Mahikeng, was established in 2004. The NWU offers more than just an education: we offer people a place in the world. Our academic offering provides students with a large choice and flexibility, and enables them to realise their full potential and to start preparing for their careers.
We are proud of our eight faculties and the various course offerings that is available, namely Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, Natural and Agricultural Sciences and Theology.
It all starts here by downloading the interactive brochure to experience a small part of the NWU lifestyle and why we are unique.
Find more information here: pregrad.mynwu.info/enquiry/studies
Contact us at [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to +27 60 070 2606.