MyNWU – Where you can become more

What does your future hold? What path will your dreams follow? Find the answers at a university where you can excel, reach your goals and unleash your full potential.





We join you in your excitement about a new chapter in your life – being a student! The NWU is just the right place for you to get ready to start out in a professional career. Here we prepare you to reap the fruits of hard work for the rest of your life, and to be even more than you envisaged.



