Mzansi will run with the world as Wings For Life returns in 2021

The Global charity run where thousands of people around the world start running at the exact same time is back!

Wings for Life World Run returns on the 09th of May 2021, connecting all runners virtually through the running app that has been used and continually developed by the foundation since 2015.

This year runners can take part from their favourite running spot, the app will measure a runner’s distance from every unique location using the live tracking system. Also offering social media sharing functions and an audio experience designed to inform, entertain and motivate participants in real time!

The run is a global charity event with a unique and fun format where the virtual finish line chases you. It’s ultimate goal is to raise funds to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

For more info on the event and to register for the app run, head on over to www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en

Date: Sunday 09 May 2021

Venue: Virtual App Run (Download on the Apple App Store or Get it on Google Play)

Time: 13h00 local start time

Price: R199