Nedbank’s small-business support programmes aim to give small businesses a hand up

Nedbank’s Regional Manager for Small Business Services and Professional Banking for the Western Cape, Ashrinee Gopi, who has 27 years of banking experience, says that Nedbank offers round-the-clock support to clients through various channels. “Our relationship bankers are supported by a dedicated contact centre team that is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” She says that Nedbank offers tailored small-business banking accounts for each business owner’s unique needs. “For example, our Startup Bundle is tailored for sole business owners with a turnover of less than R3 million a year and offers zero monthly service fees for the first six months, as well as up to 20 free transactions, eNotes and more.”

According to Gopi, Nedbank’s support of small businesses goes beyond affordable banking solutions. “Nedbank has been at the forefront of the development of banking products, relief programmes and innovations to alleviate the strain on micro-enterprises and small businesses and has launched a series of initiatives to further support these sectors, many of which have been the hardest hit by the pandemic and the recent social unrest. “An example is our Big Things campaign in which small-business owners qualify to win their share of R1 million when they open a Startup Bundle. The competition kicked off on Monday 27 September and runs until Tuesday 30 November 2021, when 20 lucky entrepreneurs will each receive R50 000 to help kick-start or support their small business.” Nedbank’s Rebuilding Together Beke le Beke initiative is aimed at profiling and assisting micro enterprises – including informal traders, side hustlers and entrepreneurs – and will see micro enterprises across the nation selected to receive support in the form of funding, mentorship, and guidance on essential business skills.