New Time of the Writer Festival curator appointed

By Melissa Mungroo When Sibahle Khwela took on an arts administration internship at the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) within UKZN’s College of Humanities, little did she know she would liaise with more than 100 authors selected to participate in this year’s Time of the Writer Festival (March 16 to 21) in Durban.

Khwela, who graduated cum laude with an undergraduate degree in Drama and Performance Studies from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), will be mentored by CCA Director Dr Ismail Mahomed and the Centre’s Senior Administrator and Poetry Africa curator, Siphindile Hlongwa, who have extensive experience in festival design, curation and cultural leadership. “Sibahle is one of those rare people who walks into an internship programme, and within six weeks takes full ownership of the project,” said Mahomed. “She demonstrates a strong work ethic, professionalism and versatility. “We are delighted to announce that we will extend her internship to March 2023 so that she can take on the role of curator of the 26th edition of the Time of the Writer Festival.”