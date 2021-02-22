PAX College celebrates 30 years of excellence in tertiary education

PAX College was established in 1991, with the mission to primarily provide tertiary education and training according to the manpower and technological needs of the working industry.

This year, PAX celebrates its 30th year in the field of tertiary education and has grown into a reputable, respected and sort after brand in South Africa. Due to its unwavering system of values in offering a high standard of service delivery, PAX prides itself in maintaining integrity in the tertiary education sector that has always been characteristic of the college.

Mrs Brenda Govender, the CEO of PAX College has spent the prime years of her life since its inception, fervently building the PAX brand into a fast growing and trusted tertiary institution. Through a system of sound and best practices, the College has reflected the values and the quality of the institution itself in the originality of the institution’s unique methods of service delivery; which focuses on placing the student’s wellbeing at the forefront of its operations.

The college’s team of committed and dedicated Management and staff always aspire to inform and engage all stakeholders, including parents to support the process of preparing the students for success. Whilst the ultimate purpose of the college is to produce qualified and well equipped candidates for the working industry at large, the institution recognizes that can only be accomplished effectively by earning and retaining the respect and faith of its students and parents. The college therefore focuses on meeting the needs of its students by fostering the highest standard of education and training.

At the culmination of many years, leading to the institution’s 30th anniversary, PAX is proud of its many achievements that have lead to it being currently recognized as one of the leading Private Colleges in South Africa.