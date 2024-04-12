PCOS, Menopause, and Better Care Rights: World Health Day Focus

The theme for this year’s World Health Day is centred on the fundamental right of every individual to access quality health services and education, regardless of their location or status. However, it cannot be ignored that misinformation and poor diagnosis rates have become a significant challenge in addressing health issues such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and PCOS during menopause.

These issues have led to a lack of proper care and treatment for those affected. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects around 8-13% of reproductive-aged women around the world, but this figure isn’t completely reliable as up to 70% of women affected by PCOS remain undiagnosed. PCOS and menopause are both conditions that are influenced by hormonal changes in the body. While menopause marks the end of menstruation and the end of the reproductive years for women, it does not offer a cure for PCOS. Even after reaching menopause, some women may continue to experience symptoms of PCOS, such as irregular periods, weight gain, and excessive hair growth, alongside the typical symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, mood changes, and vaginal dryness.

PCOS and menopause can both cause fluctuations in progesterone levels in the bloodstream. However, the ways in which they affect hormone levels are different. It’s important to note that although menopause may alter progesterone levels, it doesn’t provide a cure for PCOS. “Diagnosis of PCOS is a challenging area in the medical field. From the lack of PCOS awareness and expertise among medical professionals to the misinformation surrounding the condition, there is a great deal more research and education that need to happen for PCOS sufferers to finally start receiving the care they deserve,” says Karen Bester, Medical Trainer at Lamelle Pharmaceuticals. Women have taken their health into their own hands as a result, doing their own research online into the nature of living with PCOS and treatment options available. Where women are often placed on invasive treatment plans or even referred for hysterectomies, many women are looking to more natural over-the-counter options for relief.