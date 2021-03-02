Phoenix college - humble beginnings to great achievements

Phoenix college started from humble beginnings in December 1993, when an out of work Engineer handed out pamphlets in De Villiers St, dreaming about the school that he hoped to open the following year. There were no learners, no teachers and he wondered whether it would ever become a reality. Using his pension money, he was able to put down a deposit on a building and hired chairs and desks for the 8 staff members and 100 learners from an events company. At the same time that the new Rainbow Nation was being formed in 1994, a new school was founded. In Greek mythology, the Phoenix bird died in a fire but not before leaving behind 2 eggs that hatched, resulting in two baby birds. This has become a symbol of new life. With the new dispensation in mind, the school was aptly named Phoenix College. Their vision was to be a top school in South Africa, above the level of their competitors in order to deliver the category of graduates that can fill top positions in the new South Africa. Their mission is to provide the broadest possible education that is not catered for in the national curriculum but is a requirement for success.

As a result of the lockdown for Covid-19 being declared in March 2020, learners were prevented from attending school, however, online lessons were in place on the following Monday, showing their commitment to education.

As has been stated by wise men of the past, ” A tree can be judged by its fruits” . The fruits of Phoenix College’s tree are the Top Achievements that have been attained:

Achieving an average Matric pass Rate of 100% from 2008 until 2020.

Winning the drama competition at the Hillbrow Theatre in 2019 with 7 of their learners being chosen to give their renditions in 11 European countries over 3 months.

A certificate for, “Care of the child” received by a Swedish NGO for taking in and educating 16 children orphaned in Rwanda and arranging free flights for them through various consulates so that they could join their siblings and be further educated overseas.

Receiving a certificate of Excellent Management from the Gauteng Department of Education.

Receiving Top Teacher awards from the G.D.E for Information Technology, Computer Application Technology, Economics, Accounting, Maths Literacy, Zulu and English.

Other achievements include top positions in Soccer, Chess, Debating and choir.

Phoenix College provides free career guidance to learners in grade 9 and grade 12 by means of Personality testing and provides advice on Life skills.

Phoenix College has a firm discipline and a zero tolerance attitude to alcohol and drugs, working closely with the Department of social welfare.

The college is conveniently placed for access from Park Station or Taxi ranks.

For more information go to their website - www.phoenixcollege.edu