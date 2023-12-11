Reasons for good cheer as the Share a Gift. Share a Smile toy Campaign gains momentum

As the season of giving approaches, thousands of South African children in need are about to receive a gift for the very first time in their lives.

Safripol’s Share a Gift. Share a Smile campaign started collecting and sorting pre-loved toys donated by the public on November 1st. The toys are sorted and cleaned by volunteers organised by Safripol and their partners in the campaign, The Angel Network and Toy Kingdom. The toys are then distributed as gifts to children’s homes, NPO’s and Early Childhood Development centres.

“The response to the campaign from the public has been incredible so far, and success is building its own momentum. We are hoping to surpass our target for this year and the signs indicate that we will achieve that. The more toys we can collect the more children will be smiling this Festive Season and beyond”, said Safripol’s Sales & Marketing Executive, Mark Berry.

Last year the campaign collected over 50,000 toys. The first part of the campaign is now complete and over 35,000 toys have already been collected. With public interest and support growing, Safripol has extended the collection date until January 15th. Toys will continuously be distributed during this period. Over 50 locations across the country are collecting toys.